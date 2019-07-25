TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture (COA) is holding an international conference on reducing food loss and waste, in Taipei from Aug. 25-26, COA said on Thursday (Aug. 25).

“APEC 2018 Expert Consultation on Reducing Food Loss and Waste (FWA) for Addressing Interlinked Challenge of Food Security and Climate Change,” will be attended by more than 60 private and public sector representatives from 14 APEC economic entities. These include Australia, Chile, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, the U.S., and Taiwan, the COA said.

Attendees will share their countries’ strategies for reducing food loss and waste. They will also discuss the interrelationship between reduction of food loss, food security, and slowing down climate change, the council said.

COA added that about two thirds of food loss and waste in the food chain happens on the retail side. Furthermore, when the food waste is buried it becomes a major source of greenhouse gases.

Nearly 40 percent of the world’s population lives in the Asia-Pacific region and if food loss and waste in the region can be effectively reduced, climate change will be greatly slowed down, according to the council.