  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture hosts international food loss conference

Council believes reducing waste has an impact on food security and can even slow climate change

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/25 20:24
(Council of Agriculture photo)

(Council of Agriculture photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture (COA) is holding an international conference on reducing food loss and waste, in Taipei from Aug. 25-26, COA said on Thursday (Aug. 25).

“APEC 2018 Expert Consultation on Reducing Food Loss and Waste (FWA) for Addressing Interlinked Challenge of Food Security and Climate Change,” will be attended by more than 60 private and public sector representatives from 14 APEC economic entities. These include Australia, Chile, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, the U.S., and Taiwan, the COA said.

Attendees will share their countries’ strategies for reducing food loss and waste. They will also discuss the interrelationship between reduction of food loss, food security, and slowing down climate change, the council said.

COA added that about two thirds of food loss and waste in the food chain happens on the retail side. Furthermore, when the food waste is buried it becomes a major source of greenhouse gases.

Nearly 40 percent of the world’s population lives in the Asia-Pacific region and if food loss and waste in the region can be effectively reduced, climate change will be greatly slowed down, according to the council.
Council of Agriculture
food loss and waste

RELATED ARTICLES

Hong Kong travelers subject to same African swine fever checks as Chinese: Taiwan
Hong Kong travelers subject to same African swine fever checks as Chinese: Taiwan
2019/05/11 15:28
Taiwan to equip all trucks moving pigs with GPS
Taiwan to equip all trucks moving pigs with GPS
2019/03/27 17:16
'Team Taiwan' prepares for Foodex Japan, aims to expand market for country's products
'Team Taiwan' prepares for Foodex Japan, aims to expand market for country's products
2019/02/25 18:01
Tip-top food products from Taiwan to star at Foodex Japan
Tip-top food products from Taiwan to star at Foodex Japan
2019/02/24 17:41
All passengers from Vietnam entering Taiwan to be checked for pork products
All passengers from Vietnam entering Taiwan to be checked for pork products
2019/02/16 11:20