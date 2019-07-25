TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Keelung launched Taiwan’s first sightseeing bus service for cruise ship passengers on Tuesday (July 23), Keelung’s Department of Transportation and Tourism said.

Keelung is a popular destination for international cruise ships, and giant vessels docked in the busy downtown harbor are part of the cityscape.

Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) said that as more international cruise ships are visiting Keelung, the city government has teamed up with Port of Keelung to launch the nation’s first one-day sightseeing bus service for cruise ship passengers.

The department said the bus will depart every 40 minutes while the ship is docked in the harbor. A one-day ticket includes a foreign-language guide and visits to popular attractions such as Heping Island, the colorful houses at Chen-Pin Fishing Harbor (正濱漁港), and Chaojing Park.

Tourists can also opt to purchase one of three, one-day package tours, including the “Heping Island Afternoon Tea Day Ticket,” “Heping Island Gourmet Food Day Ticket,” and “National Museum of Marine Science and Technology and Chaojing Park Day Ticket.”

A package tour ticket includes a one-day sightseeing bus ticket and additional services such as admission to facilities, a foreign-language audio guide app, meals or afternoon tea.

The transportation and tourism department added it would in the future consider turning the special sightseeing bus service for cruise passengers into regular tours. This would enable both international and domestic tourists to explore Keelung more conveniently.

(Keelung’s Department of Transportation and Tourism photo)