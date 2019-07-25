  1. Home
Ailing Ledecky returns to US relay at world championships

By BETH HARRIS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2019/07/25 18:31
FILE - In this Monday July 21, 2019 file photo, United States' Katie Ledecky reacts after her second place finish in the women's 400m freestyle final

United States' Katie Ledecky swims in her women's 1500m heat at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Monday, July 22, 2019. (AP P

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Katie Ledecky is returning to competition at the world championships, with the ailing American set to swim in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay.

Ledecky's return marks her first competition since Monday, when she withdrew from the 200 free preliminaries and the 1,500 free final because of illness.

Her coach, Greg Meehan, says Ledecky was bothered by dehydration and vomiting, symptoms that first began near the end of the U.S. team training camp in Singapore.

Meehan said Ledecky's status for the 800 free on Friday would be evaluated after the relay.

She was set to swim the second leg of the relay, joining Simone Manuel, Melanie Margalis and Katie McLaughlin in the final.

