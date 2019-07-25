TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taichung Chamber Choir was recently recognized for their outstanding talent at a competition that took place in Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture, with the Taiwanese groups taking home awards for their arrangements in the “Contemporary” as well as the “Renaissance and Baroque” categories.

The Taichung Chamber Choir took part in the 35 th annual Takarazuka International Chamber Chorus Contest in Takarazuka City (寶塚市) on July 20, and were rated the second best performing choral group in the competitions, reports UDN. During the award portion of the event, a Taiwanese flag was unfurled before the crowd to mark their achievement.

At this year’s competition, the group from Taichung, Taiwan was competing against choral groups from 30 different countries around the world. Out of four arrangement categories at the event (Renaissance and Baroque, Romantic, Contemporary, and Performance), the Taichung Chamber Choir secured two gold awards.

Additionally, out of top scores for individual performances, Taichung was only outdone by one other choral group from Tolosa, Spain, reports UDN. After the competition, the performers took a group photo outside and happily waved the flag of their country in celebration of their spectacular performance.

The Taichung Chamber Choir was created in 2002 by Artistic Dirctor Yang Yi-chen (楊宜真). For the past nine years they have consistently ranked among the top three ranked choral groups at the annual Takarazuka International Chamber Chorus Contest.



Taichung Chamber Choir celebrates their success (Photo from Taichung Chamber )