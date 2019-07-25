TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A hot pot restaurant's special promotion offering free meat to adult customers under 175 cm in height has quickly gone viral on Taiwanese social media.

On July 21, a photo of a sign offering free slices of meat to customers under 175 cm in height at a hot pot restaurant started to spread like wildfire on Taiwanese social media. The sign reads, "Height is not distance, eating meat is not pressure. Starting from today, [customers] under 175 centimeters, will receive a free slice of meat with each centimeter less [than 175 cm]."

The photo quickly went viral nationwide, with thousands of social media users tagging their relatives and friends. Many vertically challenged netizens rejoiced by saying, "It's a good thing I'm short," "Where is it? I thinkg I could eat a huge plate of meat," "It turns out being short can lead to a free meal."

The source of the viral ads is a Sichuan-style hot pot chain which roughly translates to "Love Stone Spicy Hot Pot Mandarin Ducks" (愛石鍋麻辣鴛鴦). The promotion was actually launched in May but did not go viral until this week.



(Photo from Facebook page 愛石鍋麻辣鴛鴦)

The owner told the media that because of the explosion in interest in the special deal, the restaurant chain will continue the promotion until the end of August. The chain has branches in Kaohsiung's Zuoying and Qianjin districts, as well as one in Taichung's Xitung District.

The way the promotion works is that customers under 175 cm in height will get one free slice of meat for each centimeter they are under that mark. For example, a person 155 cm in height would receive 20 free slices of meat.

Many diminutive netizens finally had bragging rights about being short in stature:

"Wow, I can get 10 slices. I suddenly feel like being short is good."

"I'm going to get 31 slices!"

Taller netizens were less enthusiastic about the offer:

"I have to give back seven slices."

"I have to give eight slices to the restaurant."

"Was the boss traumatized by a tall girl?