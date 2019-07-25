  1. Home
Anti-human trafficking workshop kicks off in Taiwan

Taiwan is a leading country in the global effort to counter human trafficking

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/25 16:41
Taiwan hosts workshop combating human trafficking (Global News for New Immigrants photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The “International Workshop on Combating Human Trafficking” organized by the New Immigration Agency was launched in Taipei on Thursday (July 25).

Taiwan has for ten consecutive years been listed in the top-tier category for its effort to counter human trafficking in an annual report released by the U.S. State Department. The recognition can be attributed to the collaboration between the public and private sectors, said Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) in his address.

Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) reckoned that Taiwan has endeavored to adopt the measures of “prosecution, protection, prevention, and partnership” for this cause. Anti-discrimination policies have also been implemented to provide a friendly environment for immigrants to study, work, and live in Taiwan, he added.

In May, Hsu visited Philippine workers at the I-Mei factory in Taoyuan, during which he announced an official change of title for the workers’ resident permits from “foreign laborer” to “migrant worker.” The move was aimed to recognize the contributions they have made to the island.

The workshop, which is in line with the UN-designated “World Day against Trafficking in Persons” on July 30, will delve into topics that include global trends on the anti-trafficking front as well as social responsibility, the abuse of crews on fishing boats, regional collaboration, and more.
