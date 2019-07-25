TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Israeli unicorn OrCam Technologies has launched the MyEye, a wearable assistive device designed for visually impaired people, which would meet the demand of the nearly 60,000 blind or visually challenged people in Taiwan.

The OrCam MyEye is a lightweight wireless device that can be magnetically mounted to an eyeglass frame. It recognizes text, banknotes, human faces, colors, patterns, etc., and describes them to users through the built-in speaker or Bluetooth devices, helping visually challenged users to complete daily tasks more easily and independently.

This revolutionary smart device can be operated by either voice commands or gestures. Users can simply point to an object and let the device do the rest of the work, with the whole process taking less than three seconds.



How OrCam MyEye works (Source: OrCam Technologies)

The OrCam MyEye and MyReader, a simplified version that only recognizes text, have now launched in 50 countries and support over 30 different languages. Liron Rosenbaum, OrCam’s Chief Operating Officer in Asia, said that OrCam provides the visually impaired with the best solution for conquering obstacles in their daily lives, adding that his company is optimistic about Taiwan’s market.

The product's facial recognition function may raise privacy concerns. However, the MyEye is not connected to the internet, meaning that all data related to facial or object recognition are stored locally within the device and remain private to the users.

There are 55,000 visually challenged people in Taiwan, with 63.3 percent unable to go out alone and 59.3 percent unable to take care of themselves, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s 2018 statistics. Therefore, there is a huge potential market for portable and intuitive assistive devices in Taiwan.

However, the MyEye is unfortunately not affordable to everyone. The Ophthalmological Society of Taiwan's Dr. Wang Meng-chi (王孟祺), Taiwan’s first blind lawyer, Li Ping-hung (李秉宏), and Dr. Kan Chung-wei (甘仲維) from the Institute for Information Industry are pushing for the government to provide subsidies to the visually challenged population.