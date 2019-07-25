TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Wednesday (July 24), Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) awarded the outgoing director of the French Office in Taipei with a certificate of honorary citizenship.

Mayor Cheng wanted to express his gratitude to Benoît Guidée for the contributions he has made to France-Taiwan relations, and Guidée’s efforts to promote French culture in Taiwan. Since Guidée began his service in Taiwan in 2015, he and Cheng have met each other on at least 50 occasions, reports Liberty Times.

Since becoming director of the French Office in September 2015, France and Taiwan relations have continued to strengthen with an increased rate of exchanges. In Taoyuan, French businesses like Airbus and Carrefour have made significant investments in the area.

Cheng noted that there have been many exchanges over the past year under Guidée’s leadership in areas of science and technology, academics, and sports, reports Liberty Times. Guidée thanked the mayor for the honor, and expressed his hope that relations between Taiwan and France will continue to strengthen under his successor.