Taipei Valentine's Day firework display to last 480 seconds on August 3

This year's fireworks will feature airborne “hearts” to represent love

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/25 15:30
(Taipei Department of Information and Tourism photo)

(Taipei Department of Information and Tourism photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A series of activities for 2019 Taipei Valentine's Day will take place at Dadaocheng (大稻埕) at Yanping Riverside Park (延平河濱公園) on Aug. 3 and 4, including a 480-second firework display that will begin at 8 p.m. on Aug. 3, the event organizer,Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism, said on Wednesday (July 24).

In addition to the firework display, there will be two days of love-themed concerts, food trucks, and a fair at which creative romantic products will be sold. This year, the firework display will be set to classic love songs, and at certain points “hearts” and “musical notes” will explode in the air, the department added.

There will be traffic control in the vicinity of the venue on Aug. 3.


(Taipei Department of Information and Tourism photo)
Qixi Celebration
Department of Information and Tourism

