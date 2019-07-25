Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.
LeMahieu NYY 93 384 74 129 .336
Brantley Hou 97 380 57 124 .326
Devers Bos 100 401 80 129 .322
Bogaerts Bos 99 385 78 119 .309
Polanco Min 96 403 62 124 .308
Alberto Bal 84 307 27 94 .306
Merrifield KC 103 432 72 132 .306
Moncada ChW 92 357 54 107 .300
Trout LAA 96 334 79 99 .296
Springer Hou 71 281 58 83 .295
Jonrones=
Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnación, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; Kepler, Minnesota, 25; GSánchez, New York, 24; RNúñez, Baltimore, 24; Springer, Houston, 23; KCalhoun, Los Angeles, 23.
Carreras Producidas=
Trout, Los Angeles, 81; Devers, Boston, 79; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Encarnación, New York, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 71; LeMahieu, New York, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; 3 tied at 65.
Pitcheo=
Verlander, Houston, 13-4; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; ERodríguez, Boston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.