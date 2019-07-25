  1. Home
Taiwan citizens urged to be wary of Chikungunya, dengue when visiting Southeast Asia

Mosquito-borne diseases are on the rise

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/25 14:59

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Individuals planning to visit Southeast Asia during the summer break are advised to exercise caution against mosquito-borne diseases Chikungunya and dengue, said Taiwan’s health authorities.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Taiwan has reported 11 imported cases of Chikungunya this year as of July 15. The patients contracted the disease while traveling in Myanmar, the Maldives, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Malaysia.

Taiwan has also seen 215 cases of imported dengue fever, the highest in ten years. Of these, 90 percent were imported from Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, said the CDC.

Symptoms of Chikungunya include fever, headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, and rash, while signs for dengue range from high fever, headache, muscle pain, and vomiting to even bleeding in serious cases.

Those who exhibit the above-mentioned symptoms are advised to seek medical attention immediately. Visit the Centers for Disease Control website for more information or call the disease prevention hotline at 1922.
Chikungunya
dengue

