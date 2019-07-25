TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China’s Communist rulers are likely to stare “destruction” in the face soon, with the United States about to take new measures, exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui (郭文貴) said recently.

According to a report in the Chinese-language Epoch Times, Guo, who is also known as Miles Kwok, expects the Trump Administration to announce major measures on July 27 which would add to China’s already considerable troubles.

The next 60 days might bring about key “destructive” changes in China, the tycoon, who lives in the United States, said in a recent broadcast.

President Donald Trump recently met representatives of the persecuted Falun Gong religion, while Vice President Mike Pence attended an international religious meeting, both events paving the way for more actions from the U.S. government targeting Beijing, Guo said.

Following what he described as a secret meeting between leaders in different sectors, the U.S. was likely to announce new measures on July 27, though Guo did not reveal whether those would be related to the current trade dispute or to the rising tide of protests in Hong Kong.

The comments by the fugitive tycoon echoed statements from China watcher Steven Mosher, who predicted the Communist government would self-destruct, whether it had to reject or accept U.S. demands for trade concessions.

