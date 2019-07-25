DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates, one of the most powerful parties in Yemen's war, is reducing its forces in Yemen, pulling out thousands of troops.

The UAE says it wants to give a boost to peace talks with rebels known as Houthis who control part of the country.

That is a major step away from the strategy its partner, Saudi Arabia, has pursued in the five-year-old war — trying to relentlessly batter the Houthi rebels into concessions.

But although the war has ground into a long stalemate, the UAE is hardly quitting Yemen. The Emiratis are still implementing power through tens of thousands of loyal Yemeni militiamen it trains and arms.

The war in Yemen has claimed tens of thousands of lives and spawned the world's most devastating humanitarian crisis.