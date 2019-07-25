BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 93 384 74 129 .336 Brantley Hou 97 380 57 124 .326 Devers Bos 100 401 80 129 .322 Bogaerts Bos 99 385 78 119 .309 Polanco Min 96 403 62 124 .308 Alberto Bal 84 307 27 94 .306 Merrifield KC 103 432 72 132 .306 Moncada ChW 92 357 54 107 .300 Trout LAA 96 334 79 99 .296 Springer Hou 71 281 58 83 .295 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; Kepler, Minnesota, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; RNunez, Baltimore, 24; Springer, Houston, 23; KCalhoun, Los Angeles, 23.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 81; Devers, Boston, 79; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Encarnacion, New York, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 71; LeMahieu, New York, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; 3 tied at 65.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-4; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.