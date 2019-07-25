|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|McNeil NYM
|87
|336
|50
|115
|.342
|Yelich Mil
|94
|352
|77
|118
|.335
|Bellinger LAD
|99
|357
|81
|118
|.331
|KMarte Ari
|99
|399
|67
|128
|.321
|Blackmon Col
|85
|367
|74
|117
|.319
|Rendon Was
|87
|327
|72
|103
|.315
|Arenado Col
|101
|386
|63
|117
|.303
|Freeman Atl
|102
|403
|75
|122
|.303
|Bryant ChC
|97
|361
|79
|108
|.299
|Dahl Col
|92
|341
|61
|102
|.299
|Home Runs
Yelich, Milwaukee, 35; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; PAlonso, New York, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; ESuarez, Cincinnati, 27; FReyes, San Diego, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 26; 3 tied at 25.
|Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 79; EEscobar, Arizona, 79; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Yelich, Milwaukee, 77; Arenado, Colorado, 76; PAlonso, New York, 75; Rendon, Washington, 70; Harper, Philadelphia, 70; 2 tied at 69.
|Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 13-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; Hudson, St. Louis, 10-4; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 9-1; LCastillo, Cincinnati, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-5.