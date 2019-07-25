  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/07/25 13:48
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
McNeil NYM 87 336 50 115 .342
Yelich Mil 94 352 77 118 .335
Bellinger LAD 99 357 81 118 .331
KMarte Ari 99 399 67 128 .321
Blackmon Col 85 367 74 117 .319
Rendon Was 87 327 72 103 .315
Arenado Col 101 386 63 117 .303
Freeman Atl 102 403 75 122 .303
Bryant ChC 97 361 79 108 .299
Dahl Col 92 341 61 102 .299
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 35; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; PAlonso, New York, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; ESuarez, Cincinnati, 27; FReyes, San Diego, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 26; 3 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 79; EEscobar, Arizona, 79; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Yelich, Milwaukee, 77; Arenado, Colorado, 76; PAlonso, New York, 75; Rendon, Washington, 70; Harper, Philadelphia, 70; 2 tied at 69.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 13-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; Hudson, St. Louis, 10-4; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 9-1; LCastillo, Cincinnati, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-5.