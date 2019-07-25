Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|002
|000
|000—2
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|120
|00x—3
|5
|0
Price, Hembree (7), Brewer (7), Taylor (8) and Vazquez; Morton, Kolarek (8), Roe (8), Kolarek (8), Pagan (9) and Zunino, d'Arnaud. W_Morton 12-3. L_Price 7-4. Sv_Pagan (7). HRs_Tampa Bay, Pham (16).
___
|Oakland
|100
|000
|001—2
|6
|0
|Houston
|002
|020
|00x—4
|6
|2
Bassitt, Trivino (7), Treinen (8) and Herrmann; Verlander, Harris (7), Pressly (8), R.Osuna (9) and Chirinos. W_Verlander 13-4. L_Bassitt 7-5. Sv_R.Osuna (23). HRs_Houston, Altuve (15), Springer (23).
___
|Texas
|000
|003
|000—3
|9
|1
|Seattle
|000
|041
|00x—5
|8
|0
Minor, Chavez (7), Leclerc (8) and Mathis; Leake, Bass (8), Elias (9) and T.Murphy. W_Leake 9-8. L_Minor 8-6. Sv_Elias (13). HRs_Texas, Odor (18). Seattle, Vogelbach 2 (25).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|012—4
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
Bieber and Plawecki; Stroman, Hudson (8), Font (9) and D.Jansen. W_Bieber 10-3. L_Stroman 6-11.
___
|New York
|042
|300
|001—10
|15
|0
|Minnesota
|210
|310
|000—
|7
|9
|0
Happ, Cortes Jr. (4), Kahnle (7), A.Chapman (9) and Romine; Odorizzi, Smeltzer (5) and Garver. W_Cortes Jr. 4-0. L_Odorizzi 11-5. Sv_A.Chapman (26). HRs_New York, Hicks (12), Torres (20), Encarnacion (9). Minnesota, Cruz (22), Rosario (22), Gonzalez (12).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|130
|000—4
|10
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
Velasquez, R.Suarez (6), Morgan (8), Neris (9) and Knapp; Zimmermann, Cisnero (5), G.Soto (7) and Wilson. W_Velasquez 3-5. L_Zimmermann 0-8. HRs_Philadelphia, Williams (2), Realmuto (12).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|101
|000—2
|7
|2
|Arizona
|000
|301
|10x—5
|11
|0
Means, Ynoa (4), Bleier (6), M.Castro (7), Scott (7) and Severino; Clarke, Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Holland (9), Y.Lopez (9) and Kelly. W_Clarke 3-3. L_Means 8-6. Sv_Y.Lopez (1). HRs_Baltimore, Santander (8), Mancini (22). Arizona, Marte (22), Kelly (12).
___
|Kansas City
|020
|000
|000—2
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
Keller, Diekman (8), Kennedy (9) and Viloria; Teheran, Newcomb (7), Jackson (9) and B.McCann. W_Keller 7-9. L_Teheran 5-7. Sv_Kennedy (19).
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|020—2
|5
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Gallen, N.Anderson (8), Romo (9) and Alfaro; R.Lopez, Bummer (9) and J.McCann. W_Gallen 1-2. L_R.Lopez 5-9. Sv_Romo (17). HRs_Miami, Puello (1).
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|101
|000—3
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|101
|000—2
|5
|1
Barria, L.Garcia (6), A.Mejia (6), Cole (7), Bedrosian (8), H.Robles (9) and K.Smith; Stripling, Chargois (6), Sadler (6), P.Baez (8), K.Jansen (9) and Barnes. W_Barria 4-3. L_Stripling 4-4. Sv_H.Robles (16). HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (23). Los Angeles, Turner (14).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|101
|000—2
|9
|0
|Washington
|000
|110
|10x—3
|7
|0
Gray, Bettis (5), Estevez (7) and Wolters; Fedde, Grace (5), Suero (7), Fernando Rodney (8), Sean Doolittle (9) and Suzuki. W_Suero 3-5. L_Estevez 1-1. Sv_Sean Doolittle (22). HRs_Washington, Eaton (7), Rendon (21).
___
|Cincinnati
|211
|000
|000—4
|9
|1
|Milwaukee
|200
|030
|00x—5
|6
|1
Sims, Garrett (5), Hughes (6), W.Peralta (7), Lorenzen (8) and Graterol, Lavarnway; Chacin, Claudio (4), Albers (5), Guerra (6), Hader (7), F.Peralta (9) and Grandal. W_Albers 5-3. L_Sims 1-1. Sv_F.Peralta (1). HRs_Cincinnati, VanMeter (2). Milwaukee, Hiura (10), Braun (15).
___
|Chicago
|102
|100
|000—4
|11
|0
|San Francisco
|001
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
Chatwood, Ryan (5), Wick (6), Strop (7), Kintzler (8), Kimbrel (9) and Contreras; Beede, Pomeranz (6), Gott (8), Coonrod (9) and Vogt. W_Ryan 3-1. L_Beede 3-4. Sv_Kimbrel (7). HRs_Chicago, Baez (25), Almora Jr. (10), Bryant (21).
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
|Washington
|000
|100
|10x—2
|6
|0
Freeland, McGee (7), Oberg (7) and Iannetta; Corbin, Rainey (7), Sipp (7), Fernando Rodney (8), Sean Doolittle (9) and Gomes. W_Corbin 8-5. L_Freeland 2-8. Sv_Sean Doolittle (23). HRs_Washington, Gomes (4).
___
|St. Louis
|090
|400
|010—14
|15
|1
|Pittsburgh
|220
|000
|202—
|8
|11
|1
Wainwright, Mayers (6), Brebbia (8) and Knizner; Lyles, L.Escobar (2), Feliz (4), Kela (6), J.Osuna (7), Stallings (9) and Diaz. W_Wainwright 7-7. L_Lyles 5-7. HRs_St. Louis, Knizner (1), Goldschmidt (21), DeJong 3 (18).
___
|San Diego
|013
|000
|021—7
|14
|0
|New York
|101
|000
|000—2
|5
|2
Lamet, Strahm (5), Stammen (7), A.Munoz (8), Perdomo (9) and Hedges; Syndergaard, Familia (8), Avilan (8), Bashlor (8), Nogosek (9) and Nido, Ramos. W_Strahm 4-7. L_Syndergaard 7-5.