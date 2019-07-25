TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The total amount of Taiwanese investment in foreign mergers and acquisitions (M&A) reached US$12.8 billion (about NT$398 billion) in 2018, focusing on the financial technology, manufacturing, and construction materials industries, the Liberty Times reports.

The general manager of EY Taiwan's finance advisory services, Ho Shu-fen (何淑芬), said that overseas M&A is becoming the growth engine for Taiwanese corporations at the 2019 International Investment Forum held jointly by EY and Taiwan M&A and Private Equity Council (MAPECT). Domestic corporations are seeking to enter new markets and to increase production capacity through M&A activities, she added.

EY Taiwan President Fu Wen-fang (傅文芳) said that the global investment environment is changing drastically in light of growing protectionism, geo-political friction between the U.S. and China, Brexit, etc. The European tax reformation also has a great impact on long-term foreign investment and trade, leading Taiwanese corporations to redeploy globally through M&A in the second half of 2018.

The chairman of MAPECT, Lu Ming-kuang (盧明光), said that Taiwanese corporations should consider ways to collaborate with European countries on a win-win strategy. He suggests that the latter could reduce production costs through investment in the Asia-Pacific region, while Taiwanese companies could upgrade their brands.

According to Ho, the global M&A market grew to US$3.8 trillion (NT$118 trillion) in 2018, of which block trading comprised approximately US $900 billion (NT$28 trillion). Taiwanese corporations spent US$12.8 billion on acquisition worldwide.

Taiwanese corporations traditionally prefer assets from Japan and South Korea, Southeast Asia, and the U.S. and Canada, with each of these regions taking up 20 percent of the island's total M&A transactions. However, Taiwanese corporations are turning their eyes to European assets as well, especially in the technology, medical, and energy industries, which together took up 14 percent of their M&A transactions last year.