TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The winning numbers for the May-June round of the Taiwan receipt lottery have been announced the Ministry of Finance (MOF) today (July 25), including the lucky number for the NT$10 million special prize.

The winning number for the NT$10 million special prize for the May-June round of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 46356460.

The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 56337787.

The winning numbers for the First Prize, are 93339845, 83390355, and 80431063. If all the digits on your receipt match any of the three numbers just mentioned in the right order, you have won NT$200,000.

If you have the last seven digits right, you can receive NT$40,000 (US$1,300), if you have the final six digits in the right order, you will receive NT$10,000 (US$329), and if the last five digits are the same, then the prize is NT$4,000

With the four final digits in the right order, the holder of the uniform invoice can receive NT$1,000 and with the three last numbers right, NT$200.

As for the additional prize, there are three numbers this time around: 984, 022, and 240. The last three digits of receipts with one of these three numbers will garner an NT$200 prize.