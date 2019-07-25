In this Tuesday, July 2, 2019, photo, homeowner Clifton Hall, left, watches and helps volunteer Tom Poston, with Baptists On Mission, make repairs to
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina hurricane survivors are frustrated with the slow spending of federal long-term housing recovery funds.
A May report from the General Assembly's government watchdog agency showed that federal housing funds for Hurricane Matthew victims were delayed due to administrative mistakes and inexperience. As of July, over two years since Matthew made landfall, North Carolina had spent about 6% of those funds.
The federal recovery funds for Florence still need to undergo a lengthy process before the state receives them. As displaced Florence survivors wait for these funds, some are working on their homes themselves with the help of volunteer organizations. But, those repairs are not complete fixes to the home, meaning that homes could be more vulnerable in future storms. Many homes are still awaiting repairs.