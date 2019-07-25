TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A 16-year-old girl was captured on video chasing her mother with a knife in broad daylight in the streets of Taichung after stabbing her on Wednesday (July 24).

A 36-year-old woman surnamed Yen (顏) helped her daughter find a part-time job to help her take advantage of the summer vacation to gain some work experience. However, her daughter refused and an argument broke out between the two.

At noon on Wednesday, Yen's daughter stabbed her in the back and neck multiple times. Yen then desperately ran for her life.

Yen rushed to a scooter repair shop about 100 meters away from her house to help, reported UDN. She was then rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Surveillance footage shows Yen frantically running as her daughter chases her while brandishing a huge knife on a street in Taichung's Wuqi District. Later CCTV footage shows Yen being pushed on a gurney by paramedics in front of a hospital.

Tungs' Taichung MetroHarbor Hospital said that Yen was conscious when she arrived. They said that she had lacerations on her left back, neck, and left upper arm.

Yen's wounds ranged between six and 10 centimeters. Police immediately arrested her daughter and confiscated the knife to begin an investigation into the incident.

Neighbors pointed out that the teen's parents had long been divorced and that she lived with her mother and grandparents since childhood, reported Liberty Times. They said that her sister lived in southern Taiwan with her father.