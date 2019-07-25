TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Responding to China’s remarks during the Wednesday (July 24) briefing on its new defense white book, the U.S. Department of State said that arms sales to Taiwan were a consistent policy and contributed to the regional peace and stability, Reuters reports.

China, once again, claimed that Taiwan's independence separatists are the biggest threat to the peace and stability across Taiwan Strait, as well as the biggest obstacle to “peaceful reunification,” in its new white book titled “China’s National Defense in New Era.”

“We must firmly point out that seeking Taiwan independence is a dead end,” said Wu Qiao (吳謙), Defense Ministry spokesperson. “If there are people who dare to try to split Taiwan from the country, China’s military will be ready to go to war to firmly safeguard national sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.”

The U.S. Department of State responded that the arms sales to Taiwan were not only a consistent policy throughout multiple U.S. administrations but also contributed to the maintenance of regional peace and stability. It reaffirmed Washington's resolute opposition to attempts to interfere with Taiwan's future through non-peaceful means, including boycotts and embargoes.

However, it also said that the U.S. currently remains committed to the “one-China” policy," under which Washington officially recognizes the Beijing government.