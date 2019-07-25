|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|65
|35
|.650
|—
|Tampa Bay
|58
|47
|.552
|9½
|Boston
|56
|47
|.544
|10½
|Toronto
|39
|65
|.375
|28
|Baltimore
|32
|69
|.317
|33½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|61
|39
|.610
|—
|Cleveland
|59
|42
|.584
|2½
|Chicago
|45
|54
|.455
|15½
|Kansas City
|39
|64
|.379
|23½
|Detroit
|30
|67
|.309
|29½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|66
|38
|.635
|—
|Oakland
|58
|45
|.563
|7½
|Los Angeles
|53
|49
|.520
|12
|Texas
|51
|51
|.500
|14
|Seattle
|42
|63
|.400
|24½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Toronto 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2, 15 innings
Kansas City 5, Atlanta 4
Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 14, Minnesota 12, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Houston 3, 11 innings
Baltimore 7, Arizona 2
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Texas 7, Seattle 2
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Philadelphia 4, Detroit 0
Houston 4, Oakland 2
Arizona 5, Baltimore 2
Seattle 5, Texas 3
Cleveland 4, Toronto 0
Kansas City 2, Atlanta 0
Miami 2, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-5) at Boston (Porcello 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 8-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-4), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 3-2) at Kansas City (Montgomery 1-3), 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Yacabonis 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 5-6) at Oakland (Anderson 9-5), 10:07 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.