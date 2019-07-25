|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|92
|380
|73
|128
|.337
|Brantley Hou
|97
|380
|57
|124
|.326
|Devers Bos
|100
|401
|80
|129
|.322
|Polanco Min
|95
|398
|62
|124
|.312
|Bogaerts Bos
|99
|385
|78
|119
|.309
|Alberto Bal
|84
|307
|27
|94
|.306
|Merrifield KC
|103
|432
|72
|132
|.306
|Moncada ChW
|92
|357
|54
|107
|.300
|Trout LAA
|95
|332
|78
|99
|.298
|Springer Hou
|71
|281
|58
|83
|.295
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; Kepler, Minnesota, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; RNunez, Baltimore, 24; Springer, Houston, 23; 5 tied at 22.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 80; Devers, Boston, 79; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 71; Encarnacion, New York, 71; LeMahieu, New York, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 66; 3 tied at 65.
|Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 13-4; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.