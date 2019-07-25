TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The recent cigarette smuggling scandal involving top-ranking intelligence agents in Taiwan can be traced back to former Kuomintang (KMT) leader and President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), according to various reports.

Revelations that a number of National Security Bureau (NSB) agents, including Wu Tsung-hsien (吳宗憲), allegedly attempted to smuggle a large quantity of tobacco products into the country when accompanying President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on her state visit to the Caribbean, have caused uproar in the country.

The practice of purchasing cigarettes, among other merchandise, to take advantage of duty-free loopholes at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, has been going on for at least two decades, a retired intelligence official told ETtopday.

The source revealed that it has been a “group buying” activity among government officials that started during the administration of Lee Teng-hui, who was in office between 1988 and 2000. The same official suggested Wu Tsung-hsien was a scapegoat.

According to Central News Agency, a China Airlines staff member involved in the scandal was apprehended by prosecutors on Thursday (July 25) for investigation. The case has led to the resignation of the NSB chief, former Director-General Peng Sheng-chu (彭勝竹) and the demotion of Chief Aide-de-Camp to the President Chang Chieh (張捷).