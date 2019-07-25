  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/25 10:30
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
McNeil NYM 86 333 49 114 .342
Yelich Mil 94 352 77 118 .335
Bellinger LAD 98 354 80 118 .333
KMarte Ari 99 399 67 128 .321
Blackmon Col 84 363 74 116 .320
Rendon Was 86 323 72 102 .316
Arenado Col 100 382 63 116 .304
Freeman Atl 102 403 75 122 .303
Bryant ChC 97 361 79 108 .299
Dahl Col 91 338 61 101 .299
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 35; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; PAlonso, New York, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; ESuarez, Cincinnati, 27; FReyes, San Diego, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 26; 3 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 79; EEscobar, Arizona, 79; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Yelich, Milwaukee, 77; Arenado, Colorado, 76; PAlonso, New York, 75; Rendon, Washington, 70; Harper, Philadelphia, 70; 2 tied at 69.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 13-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; Hudson, St. Louis, 10-4; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 9-1; LCastillo, Cincinnati, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-5.