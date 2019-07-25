  1. Home
  2. World

China signals willingness to use force in Hong Kong: Bonnie Glaser

China suggests PLA can help ‘maintain social order’ if requested by Hong Kong government

By Zin Kao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/25 10:50
Hong Kong Protesters thrown black paint at Chinese Liaison Office in Sheung Wan

Hong Kong Protesters thrown black paint at Chinese Liaison Office in Sheung Wan (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of National Defense of China announced on Wednesday (July 24) that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could legally intervene with Hong Kong’s ongoing protests if requested to do so by the Hong Kong government.

Bonnie Glaser, a senior adviser for the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), responded to the announcement, writing on Twitter that “Making this point publicly at this juncture is undoubtedly a signal.”

Although Hong Kong protesters remain largely peaceful, the spokesperson of the Defense Ministry, Wu Qiao (吳謙), called the vandalizing of Beijing’s liaison bureau in Hong Kong is “intolerable.” He added that the PLA’s garrison stationed in Hong Kong can be legally deployed to “maintain social order” upon the request of the Hong Kong government, according to Article 14 of the Garrison Law.
Bonnie Glaser
Hong Kong protests
PLA
Garrison Law

RELATED ARTICLES

China warns against Taiwan independence, threatens military action
China warns against Taiwan independence, threatens military action
2019/07/24 17:43
Video shows pro-China lawmaker Junius Ho call activist 'scum,' storm off set
Video shows pro-China lawmaker Junius Ho call activist 'scum,' storm off set
2019/07/23 17:08
Internal police inquiry into assaults against Hong Kong protesters not sufficient: British MP
Internal police inquiry into assaults against Hong Kong protesters not sufficient: British MP
2019/07/23 12:38
Videos show men in white shirts beating Hong Kong protestors
Videos show men in white shirts beating Hong Kong protestors
2019/07/22 11:49
Tsai says 'Hong Kong friends' could be given asylum on humanitarian grounds
Tsai says 'Hong Kong friends' could be given asylum on humanitarian grounds
2019/07/19 16:33