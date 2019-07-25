  1. Home
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/25 10:20
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston 002 000 000—2 5 0
Tampa Bay 000 120 00x—3 5 0

Price, Hembree (7), Brewer (7), Taylor (8) and Vazquez; Morton, Kolarek (8), Roe (8), Kolarek (8), Pagan (9) and Zunino, d'Arnaud. W_Morton 12-3. L_Price 7-4. Sv_Pagan (7). HRs_Tampa Bay, Pham (16).

___

Oakland 100 000 001—2 6 0
Houston 002 020 00x—4 6 2

Bassitt, Trivino (7), Treinen (8) and Herrmann; Verlander, Harris (7), Pressly (8), Osuna (9) and Chirinos. W_Verlander 13-4. L_Bassitt 7-5. Sv_Osuna (23). HRs_Houston, Altuve (15), Springer (23).

___

Texas 000 003 000—3 9 1
Seattle 000 041 00x—5 8 0

Minor, Chavez (7), Leclerc (8) and Mathis; Leake, Bass (8), Elias (9) and T.Murphy. W_Leake 9-8. L_Minor 8-6. Sv_Elias (13). HRs_Texas, Odor (18). Seattle, Vogelbach 2 (25).

___

Cleveland 000 010 012—4 9 0
Toronto 000 000 000—0 1 0

Bieber and Plawecki; Stroman, Hudson (8), Font (9) and Jansen. W_Bieber 10-3. L_Stroman 6-11.

___

INTERLEAGUE
Philadelphia 000 130 000—4 10 0
Detroit 000 000 000—0 5 1

Velasquez, R.Suarez (6), Morgan (8), Neris (9) and Knapp; Zimmermann, Cisnero (5), G.Soto (7) and Wilson. W_Velasquez 3-5. L_Zimmermann 0-8. HRs_Philadelphia, Williams (2), Realmuto (12).

___

Baltimore 000 101 000—2 7 2
Arizona 000 301 10x—5 11 0

Means, Ynoa (4), Bleier (6), M.Castro (7), Scott (7) and Severino; Clarke, Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Holland (9), Lopez (9) and Kelly. W_Clarke 3-3. L_Means 8-6. Sv_Lopez (1). HRs_Baltimore, Santander (8), Mancini (22). Arizona, Marte (22), Kelly (12).

___

Kansas City 020 000 000—2 5 0
Atlanta 000 000 000—0 5 1

Keller, Diekman (8), Kennedy (9) and Viloria; Teheran, Newcomb (7), Jackson (9) and McCann. W_Keller 7-9. L_Teheran 5-7. Sv_Kennedy (19).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 000 101 000—2 9 0
Washington 000 110 10x—3 7 0

Gray, Bettis (5), Estevez (7) and Wolters; Fedde, Grace (5), Suero (7), Rodney (8), Doolittle (9) and Suzuki. W_Suero 3-5. L_Estevez 1-1. Sv_Doolittle (22). HRs_Washington, Eaton (7), Rendon (21).

___

Cincinnati 211 000 000—4 9 1
Milwaukee 200 030 00x—5 6 1

Sims, Garrett (5), Hughes (6), W.Peralta (7), Lorenzen (8) and Graterol, Lavarnway; Chacin, Claudio (4), Albers (5), Guerra (6), Hader (7), F.Peralta (9) and Grandal. W_Albers 5-3. L_Sims 1-1. Sv_F.Peralta (1). HRs_Cincinnati, VanMeter (2). Milwaukee, Hiura (10), Braun (15).

___

Chicago 102 100 000—4 11 0
San Francisco 001 000 000—1 7 1

Chatwood, Ryan (5), Wick (6), Strop (7), Kintzler (8), Kimbrel (9) and Contreras; Beede, Pomeranz (6), Gott (8), Coonrod (9) and Vogt. W_Ryan 3-1. L_Beede 3-4. Sv_Kimbrel (7). HRs_Chicago, Baez (25), Almora Jr. (10), Bryant (21).