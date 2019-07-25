BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 92 380 73 128 .337 Brantley Hou 97 380 57 124 .326 Devers Bos 100 401 80 129 .322 Polanco Min 95 398 62 124 .312 Bogaerts Bos 99 385 78 119 .309 Merrifield KC 102 428 72 132 .308 Alberto Bal 84 307 27 94 .306 Moncada ChW 91 353 54 106 .300 Trout LAA 95 332 78 99 .298 Springer Hou 71 281 58 83 .295 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; Kepler, Minnesota, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; RNunez, Baltimore, 24; Springer, Houston, 23; 5 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 80; Devers, Boston, 79; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 71; Encarnacion, New York, 71; LeMahieu, New York, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 66; 3 tied at 65.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-4; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.