  1. Home
  2. World

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George want to make history for Clippers

By GREG BEACHAM , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2019/07/25 07:03
Kawhi Leonard, center, and Paul George , second right, holding their new team jerseys, pose with Los Angeles Clippers President of Basketball Operatio

Kawhi Leonard, center, and Paul George , second right, holding their new team jerseys, pose with Los Angeles Clippers President of Basketball Operatio

From left, Los Angeles Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank, head coach Doc Rivers, team chairman Steve Ballmer, Paul George and

From left, Los Angeles Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank, head coach Doc Rivers, team chairman Steve Ballmer, Paul George and

Kawhi Leonard, left, and Paul George pose with their new team jerseys during a press conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Nearly three

Kawhi Leonard, left, and Paul George pose with their new team jerseys during a press conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Nearly three

Paul George, left, and Kawhi Leonard attend a press conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Nearly three weeks after the native Southern

Paul George, left, and Kawhi Leonard attend a press conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Nearly three weeks after the native Southern

Los Angeles Clippers team chairman Steve Ballmer, center, presents a new team jersey to Kawhi Leonard, right, as Paul George looks on during a press c

Los Angeles Clippers team chairman Steve Ballmer, center, presents a new team jersey to Kawhi Leonard, right, as Paul George looks on during a press c

Kawhi Leonard attends a press conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Nearly three weeks after the native Southern California superstars

Kawhi Leonard attends a press conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Nearly three weeks after the native Southern California superstars

Los Angeles Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank, left, head coach Doc Rivers, second left, and team chairman Steve Ballmer, cen

Los Angeles Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank, left, head coach Doc Rivers, second left, and team chairman Steve Ballmer, cen

Los Angeles Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank, left, head coach Doc Rivers, second left, and team chairman Steve Ballmer, rig

Los Angeles Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank, left, head coach Doc Rivers, second left, and team chairman Steve Ballmer, rig

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are officially home, and the Los Angeles Clippers will never be the same.

Nearly three weeks after the native Southern California superstars shook up the NBA by maneuvering to team up in LA, the Clippers' new dynamic duo made its first public appearance Wednesday at a community gym renovated by the franchise in south LA.

Leonard, the two-time NBA Finals MVP coming off a championship season in Toronto, says he was thrilled by the chance to "make history" for a franchise that hasn't won a title.

They were joined by coach Doc Rivers and billionaire owner Steve Ballmer, who riled up the crowd of Clippers fans and kids with his trademark brand of unabashed, screaming enthusiasm.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports