Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|002
|000
|000—2
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|120
|00x—3
|5
|0
Price, Hembree (7), Brewer (7), Taylor (8) and Vazquez; Morton, Kolarek (8), Roe (8), Kolarek (8), Pagan (9) and Zunino, d'Arnaud. W_Morton 12-3. L_Price 7-4. Sv_Pagan (7). HRs_Tampa Bay, Pham (16).
___
|Oakland
|100
|000
|001—2
|6
|0
|Houston
|002
|020
|00x—4
|6
|2
Bassitt, Trivino (7), Treinen (8) and Herrmann; Verlander, Harris (7), Pressly (8), Osuna (9) and Chirinos. W_Verlander 13-4. L_Bassitt 7-5. Sv_Osuna (23). HRs_Houston, Altuve (15), Springer (23).
___
|Texas
|000
|003
|000—3
|9
|1
|Seattle
|000
|041
|00x—5
|8
|0
Minor, Chavez (7), Leclerc (8) and Mathis; Leake, Bass (8), Elias (9) and T.Murphy. W_Leake 9-8. L_Minor 8-6. Sv_Elias (13). HRs_Texas, Odor (18). Seattle, Vogelbach 2 (25).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|130
|000—4
|10
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
Velasquez, R.Suarez (6), Morgan (8), Neris (9) and Knapp; Zimmermann, Cisnero (5), G.Soto (7) and Wilson. W_Velasquez 3-5. L_Zimmermann 0-8. HRs_Philadelphia, Williams (2), Realmuto (12).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|101
|000—2
|9
|0
|Washington
|000
|110
|10x—3
|7
|0
Gray, Bettis (5), Estevez (7) and Wolters; Fedde, Grace (5), Suero (7), Rodney (8), Doolittle (9) and Suzuki. W_Suero 3-5. L_Estevez 1-1. Sv_Doolittle (22). HRs_Washington, Eaton (7), Rendon (21).
___
|Cincinnati
|211
|000
|000—4
|9
|1
|Milwaukee
|200
|030
|00x—5
|6
|1
Sims, Garrett (5), Hughes (6), W.Peralta (7), Lorenzen (8) and Graterol, Lavarnway; Chacin, Claudio (4), Albers (5), Guerra (6), Hader (7), F.Peralta (9) and Grandal. W_Albers 5-3. L_Sims 1-1. Sv_F.Peralta (1). HRs_Cincinnati, VanMeter (2). Milwaukee, Hiura (10), Braun (15).