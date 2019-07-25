NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Mueller's report on Russian involvement in the 2016 election may have made for a gripping book, but his long-awaited testimony before Congress on Wednesday did not come alive as a television show.

Mueller's appearance contained some news, and careful exchanges with committee chairmen Jerrold Nadler and Adam Schiff provided sound bites that Democrats sought. Still, there were many stretches where Mueller declined to engage. The former special counsel occasionally appeared hard of hearing and befuddled, leading some commentators to openly wonder if age had cost him a step.

ABC's Cecilia Vega concluded that if Democrats wanted America to see his testimony as a movie, she wasn't sure how many people stuck around for the finale.

Television ratings aren't expected until Thursday.