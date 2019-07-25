  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/07/25 05:09
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 92 380 73 128 .337
Brantley Hou 97 380 57 124 .326
Devers Bos 100 401 80 129 .322
Polanco Min 95 398 62 124 .312
Bogaerts Bos 99 385 78 119 .309
Merrifield KC 102 428 72 132 .308
Alberto Bal 83 307 27 94 .306
Moncada ChW 91 353 54 106 .300
Trout LAA 95 332 78 99 .298
Springer Hou 71 281 58 83 .295
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Kepler, Minnesota, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; RNunez, Baltimore, 24; Springer, Houston, 23; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; 4 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 80; Devers, Boston, 79; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 71; Encarnacion, New York, 71; LeMahieu, New York, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 66; 3 tied at 65.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-4; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.