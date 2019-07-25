CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro is blaming the United States for a blackout that cast most of the South American nation in darkness this week.

Maduro on Wednesday said the U.S. launched an attack in a desperate attempt to overthrow him. The second major power outage this year hit Monday leaving millions without basic services.

He referred to it as a "high-tech electromagnetic attack," but gave no details or evidence.

Maduro's opponents blame the outages on years of corruption and inadequate maintenance under socialist rule.

Power returned to Caracas and several states hours after the initial failure.

Maduro in March also blamed U.S. sabotage for a nationwide blackout lasting nearly a week.

The U.S. was first to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who seeks to oust Maduro.