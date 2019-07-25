WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Flyhalf Beauden Barrett will move to fullback and Richie Mo'unga will start in the No. 10 jersey in the All Blacks team which will play the Springboks in a Rugby Championship test on Saturday.

Barrett, a two-time World Rugby Player of the Year, and Mo'unga, who has guided the Crusaders to the Super Rugby title again this season, will start a test match together for the first time in what may be a preview of New Zealand's World Cup combination.

Fans have been calling for months for Mo'unga to be accommodated in the All Blacks' starting lineup after his confident performances in Super Rugby. At the same time Barrett appears to have lost some of his ability to control games from flyhalf; his kicking has become erratic under pressure and his passes are often poorly timed.

That was evident in his performance against Argentina last week, when the All Blacks struggled to a 20-16 win.

Mo'unga will be starting a test for only the third time but already seems to have the confidence and the steadiness under pressure to cope in the test arena.

Coach Steven Hansen has made sweeping changes to the lineup that started against the Pumas. In a totally revamped backline, T.J. Perenara will start ahead of Aaron Smith at scrumhalf, Sonny Bill Williams and Jack Goodhue will combine in midfield, Ben Smith will move from fullback to the right wing and Rieko Ioane will start on the left wing.

The return of rugby league convert Williams to the starting lineup will be contentious. The 33-year-old two-time World Cup winner has played only a handful of matches over the last two seasons, missing last weekend's game because of a hamstring injury.

It isn't clear on what evidence of form Williams has been chosen over better-performed players. At his best, Williams is often an impediment in the All Blacks' backline because of his lack of speed, kicking skills and defensive ability.

The All Blacks' lineup also features a new back row combination with Matt Todd replacing last week's captain Sam Cane on the openside, Kieran Read returning at No. 8 and Shannon Frizell starting in the troublesome blindside. New Zealand is struggling to find a reliable No. 6 after the incumbent Liam Squire made himself unavailable.

The Crusaders front row of Joe Moody, Codie Taylor and Owen Franks returns en masse, while Sam Whitelock rejoins Brodie Retallick in the second row.

No place has been found for back rower Ardie Savea, who was New Zealand's best player against Argentina, pressing out-of-form captain Read for the No. 8 role.

"The selectors are once again very excited with the team we've selected and are very much looking forward to seeing them play," Hansen said. "The key for us this week has been to continue building on the very good groundwork we've put in over the last couple of weeks.

"Whilst we were a little rusty last week, we're looking forward to seeing improvements in all areas of our game this week."

New Zealand lost to South Africa last year and is due to play the Springboks in its opening match at the World Cup.

"It's always an exciting occasion when we play the Springboks," Hansen said. "We have a lot of respect for them and love playing them as they bring many challenges to the contest.

"One of those challenges this week will be to not only match the physicality of the Boks but to impose our own physicality on the game and execute our game and our skillsets at a higher level."

___

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Ben Smith, Jack Goodhue, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Richie Mo'unga, T.J. Perenara; Kieran Read (captain), Matt Todd, Shannon Frizell, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Angus Ta'avao, Vaea Fifita, Dalton Papalii, Aaron Smith, Anton Lienert-Brown, George Bridge.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-Sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports