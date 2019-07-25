  1. Home
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2019/07/25 03:18

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Aug 57.23 57.64 55.33 55.88 Down .89
Sep 57.26 57.74 55.45 56.00 Down .85
Oct 57.37 57.77 55.52 56.07 Down .82
Nov 57.28 57.75 55.47 56.05 Down .80
Dec 57.11 57.64 55.43 55.96 Down .77
Jan 56.62 57.47 55.42 55.79 Down .75
Feb 56.66 57.18 55.28 55.58 Down .71
Mar 56.38 56.84 55.11 55.35 Down .69
Apr 55.93 56.59 54.87 55.11 Down .67
May 55.80 56.45 54.31 54.86 Down .68
Jun 55.61 56.06 54.41 54.63 Down .66
Jul 54.42 Down .64
Aug 54.24 Down .62
Sep 54.06 Down .60
Oct 53.90 Down .59
Nov 54.69 55.24 53.23 53.76 Down .58
Dec 53.56 Down .57
Jan 53.39 Down .55
Feb 54.60 54.60 53.23 53.23 Down .55
Mar 53.09 Down .55
Apr 52.98 Down .55
May 53.94 54.12 52.89 52.89 Down .54
Jun 52.76 Down .53
Jul 52.64 Down .53
Aug 52.53 Down .54
Sep 52.45 Down .54
Oct 52.39 Down .54
Nov 52.97 53.60 52.00 52.35 Down .54
Dec 52.25 Down .55
Jan 52.17 Down .55
Feb 52.10 Down .55
Mar 52.05 Down .54
Apr 52.00 Down .54
May 52.88 52.89 51.97 51.97 Down .54
Jun 51.92 Down .54
Jul 51.89 Down .54
Aug 51.89 Down .53
Sep 51.91 Down .52
Oct 51.94 Down .53
Nov 52.87 52.87 51.77 51.97 Down .53
Dec 51.95 Down .53
Jan 51.95 Down .53
Feb 51.96 Down .53
Mar 51.98 Down .53
Apr 51.99 Down .52
May 51.99 Down .52
Jun 51.98 Down .51
Jul 52.01 Down .51
Aug 52.04 Down .51
Sep 52.09 Down .50
Oct 52.17 Down .50
Nov 52.00 52.28 52.00 52.28 Down .50
Dec 52.36 Down .50
Jan 52.43 Down .50
Feb 52.40 Down .50
Mar 52.43 Down .50
Apr 52.36 Down .50
May 52.43 Down .50
Jun 52.49 Down .50
Jul 52.54 Down .50
Aug 52.56 Down .50
Sep 52.60 Down .50
Oct 52.74 Down .50
Nov 52.60 52.71 52.60 52.71 Down .50
Dec 52.63 Down .50
Jan 52.68 Down .50
Feb 52.66 Down .50
Mar 52.72 Down .50
Apr 52.71 Down .50
May 52.73 Down .50
Jun 52.78 Down .50
Jul 52.83 Down .50
Aug 52.80 Down .50
Sep 52.87 Down .50
Oct 52.92 Down .50
Nov 52.95 Down .50
Dec 52.95 Down .50
Jan 52.94 Down .50
Feb 52.95 Down .50
Mar 52.95 Down .50
Apr 52.96 Down .50
May 52.92 Down .50
Jun 52.92 Down .50
Jul 52.93 Down .50
Aug 52.96 Down .50
Sep 52.98 Down .50
Oct 53.02 Down .50
Nov 53.07 Down .50
Dec 53.03 Down .50
Jan 53.01 Down .50
Feb 53.07 Down .50
Mar 53.09 Down .50
Apr 53.10 Down .50
May 53.05 Down .50
Jun 53.10 Down .50
Jul 53.11 Down .50
Aug 53.11 Down .50
Sep 53.13 Down .50
Oct 53.18 Down .50
Nov 53.14 Down .50
Dec 53.07 Down .50
Jan 53.08 Down .50
Feb 53.08 Down .50
Mar 53.08 Down .50
Apr 53.08 Down .50
May 53.08 Down .50
Jun 53.08 Down .50
Jul 53.08 Down .50
Aug 53.09 Down .50
Sep 53.09 Down .50
Oct 53.09 Down .50
Nov 53.14 Down .50
Dec 53.14 Down .50
Jan 53.14 Down .50
Feb 53.14 Down .50
Mar 53.14 Down .50
Apr 53.14 Down .50
May 53.14 Down .50
Jun 53.14 Down .50
Jul 53.14 Down .50
Aug 53.14 Down .50
Sep 53.14 Down .50
Oct 53.14 Down .50
Nov 53.14 Down .50
Dec 53.14 Down .50
Jan 53.14 Down .50