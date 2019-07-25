New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|57.23
|57.64
|55.33
|55.88
|Down .89
|Sep
|57.26
|57.74
|55.45
|56.00
|Down .85
|Oct
|57.37
|57.77
|55.52
|56.07
|Down .82
|Nov
|57.28
|57.75
|55.47
|56.05
|Down .80
|Dec
|57.11
|57.64
|55.43
|55.96
|Down .77
|Jan
|56.62
|57.47
|55.42
|55.79
|Down .75
|Feb
|56.66
|57.18
|55.28
|55.58
|Down .71
|Mar
|56.38
|56.84
|55.11
|55.35
|Down .69
|Apr
|55.93
|56.59
|54.87
|55.11
|Down .67
|May
|55.80
|56.45
|54.31
|54.86
|Down .68
|Jun
|55.61
|56.06
|54.41
|54.63
|Down .66
|Jul
|54.42
|Down .64
|Aug
|54.24
|Down .62
|Sep
|54.06
|Down .60
|Oct
|53.90
|Down .59
|Nov
|54.69
|55.24
|53.23
|53.76
|Down .58
|Dec
|53.56
|Down .57
|Jan
|53.39
|Down .55
|Feb
|54.60
|54.60
|53.23
|53.23
|Down .55
|Mar
|53.09
|Down .55
|Apr
|52.98
|Down .55
|May
|53.94
|54.12
|52.89
|52.89
|Down .54
|Jun
|52.76
|Down .53
|Jul
|52.64
|Down .53
|Aug
|52.53
|Down .54
|Sep
|52.45
|Down .54
|Oct
|52.39
|Down .54
|Nov
|52.97
|53.60
|52.00
|52.35
|Down .54
|Dec
|52.25
|Down .55
|Jan
|52.17
|Down .55
|Feb
|52.10
|Down .55
|Mar
|52.05
|Down .54
|Apr
|52.00
|Down .54
|May
|52.88
|52.89
|51.97
|51.97
|Down .54
|Jun
|51.92
|Down .54
|Jul
|51.89
|Down .54
|Aug
|51.89
|Down .53
|Sep
|51.91
|Down .52
|Oct
|51.94
|Down .53
|Nov
|52.87
|52.87
|51.77
|51.97
|Down .53
|Dec
|51.95
|Down .53
|Jan
|51.95
|Down .53
|Feb
|51.96
|Down .53
|Mar
|51.98
|Down .53
|Apr
|51.99
|Down .52
|May
|51.99
|Down .52
|Jun
|51.98
|Down .51
|Jul
|52.01
|Down .51
|Aug
|52.04
|Down .51
|Sep
|52.09
|Down .50
|Oct
|52.17
|Down .50
|Nov
|52.00
|52.28
|52.00
|52.28
|Down .50
|Dec
|52.36
|Down .50
|Jan
|52.43
|Down .50
|Feb
|52.40
|Down .50
|Mar
|52.43
|Down .50
|Apr
|52.36
|Down .50
|May
|52.43
|Down .50
|Jun
|52.49
|Down .50
|Jul
|52.54
|Down .50
|Aug
|52.56
|Down .50
|Sep
|52.60
|Down .50
|Oct
|52.74
|Down .50
|Nov
|52.60
|52.71
|52.60
|52.71
|Down .50
|Dec
|52.63
|Down .50
|Jan
|52.68
|Down .50
|Feb
|52.66
|Down .50
|Mar
|52.72
|Down .50
|Apr
|52.71
|Down .50
|May
|52.73
|Down .50
|Jun
|52.78
|Down .50
|Jul
|52.83
|Down .50
|Aug
|52.80
|Down .50
|Sep
|52.87
|Down .50
|Oct
|52.92
|Down .50
|Nov
|52.95
|Down .50
|Dec
|52.95
|Down .50
|Jan
|52.94
|Down .50
|Feb
|52.95
|Down .50
|Mar
|52.95
|Down .50
|Apr
|52.96
|Down .50
|May
|52.92
|Down .50
|Jun
|52.92
|Down .50
|Jul
|52.93
|Down .50
|Aug
|52.96
|Down .50
|Sep
|52.98
|Down .50
|Oct
|53.02
|Down .50
|Nov
|53.07
|Down .50
|Dec
|53.03
|Down .50
|Jan
|53.01
|Down .50
|Feb
|53.07
|Down .50
|Mar
|53.09
|Down .50
|Apr
|53.10
|Down .50
|May
|53.05
|Down .50
|Jun
|53.10
|Down .50
|Jul
|53.11
|Down .50
|Aug
|53.11
|Down .50
|Sep
|53.13
|Down .50
|Oct
|53.18
|Down .50
|Nov
|53.14
|Down .50
|Dec
|53.07
|Down .50
|Jan
|53.08
|Down .50
|Feb
|53.08
|Down .50
|Mar
|53.08
|Down .50
|Apr
|53.08
|Down .50
|May
|53.08
|Down .50
|Jun
|53.08
|Down .50
|Jul
|53.08
|Down .50
|Aug
|53.09
|Down .50
|Sep
|53.09
|Down .50
|Oct
|53.09
|Down .50
|Nov
|53.14
|Down .50
|Dec
|53.14
|Down .50
|Jan
|53.14
|Down .50
|Feb
|53.14
|Down .50
|Mar
|53.14
|Down .50
|Apr
|53.14
|Down .50
|May
|53.14
|Down .50
|Jun
|53.14
|Down .50
|Jul
|53.14
|Down .50
|Aug
|53.14
|Down .50
|Sep
|53.14
|Down .50
|Oct
|53.14
|Down .50
|Nov
|53.14
|Down .50
|Dec
|53.14
|Down .50
|Jan
|53.14
|Down .50