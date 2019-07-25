BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Sep 2512 Down 7 Sep 2477 2500 2455 2463 Down 12 Oct 2512 Down 7 Dec 2525 2541 2506 2512 Down 7 Mar 2521 2541 2508 2515 Down 3 May 2515 2533 2505 2511 Down 1 Jul 2502 2520 2498 2502 unch Sep 2491 2505 2488 2493 Up 1 Dec 2484 2485 2467 2472 Up 1 Mar 2453 2463 2449 2454 Up 3 May 2438 Up 3