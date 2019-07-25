BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2512
|Down
|7
|Sep
|2477
|2500
|2455
|2463
|Down
|12
|Oct
|2512
|Down
|7
|Dec
|2525
|2541
|2506
|2512
|Down
|7
|Mar
|2521
|2541
|2508
|2515
|Down
|3
|May
|2515
|2533
|2505
|2511
|Down
|1
|Jul
|2502
|2520
|2498
|2502
|unch
|Sep
|2491
|2505
|2488
|2493
|Up
|1
|Dec
|2484
|2485
|2467
|2472
|Up
|1
|Mar
|2453
|2463
|2449
|2454
|Up
|3
|May
|2438
|Up
|3