New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|104.70
|Down 1.45
|Sep
|102.45
|103.65
|100.55
|101.00
|Down 1.30
|Oct
|104.70
|Down 1.45
|Dec
|106.25
|107.40
|104.35
|104.70
|Down 1.45
|Mar
|110.25
|111.10
|108.10
|108.40
|Down 1.45
|May
|112.35
|113.35
|110.45
|110.70
|Down 1.45
|Jul
|114.40
|115.40
|112.55
|112.80
|Down 1.40
|Sep
|116.60
|117.40
|114.55
|114.80
|Down 1.45
|Dec
|119.40
|120.20
|117.50
|117.70
|Down 1.45
|Mar
|123.10
|123.10
|120.60
|120.60
|Down 1.45
|May
|122.60
|122.80
|122.50
|122.50
|Down 1.45
|Jul
|124.45
|124.65
|124.35
|124.35
|Down 1.40
|Sep
|126.25
|126.45
|126.05
|126.05
|Down 1.40
|Dec
|128.70
|129.00
|128.50
|128.50
|Down 1.30
|Mar
|131.00
|131.45
|130.70
|130.70
|Down 1.30
|May
|132.65
|133.10
|132.25
|132.25
|Down 1.30