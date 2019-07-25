  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/07/25 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 104.70 Down 1.45
Sep 102.45 103.65 100.55 101.00 Down 1.30
Oct 104.70 Down 1.45
Dec 106.25 107.40 104.35 104.70 Down 1.45
Mar 110.25 111.10 108.10 108.40 Down 1.45
May 112.35 113.35 110.45 110.70 Down 1.45
Jul 114.40 115.40 112.55 112.80 Down 1.40
Sep 116.60 117.40 114.55 114.80 Down 1.45
Dec 119.40 120.20 117.50 117.70 Down 1.45
Mar 123.10 123.10 120.60 120.60 Down 1.45
May 122.60 122.80 122.50 122.50 Down 1.45
Jul 124.45 124.65 124.35 124.35 Down 1.40
Sep 126.25 126.45 126.05 126.05 Down 1.40
Dec 128.70 129.00 128.50 128.50 Down 1.30
Mar 131.00 131.45 130.70 130.70 Down 1.30
May 132.65 133.10 132.25 132.25 Down 1.30