BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/25 03:03
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 13 6 .684
Washington 12 6 .667 ½
Chicago 11 8 .579 2
New York 8 11 .421 5
Indiana 6 15 .286 8
Atlanta 5 15 .250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 6 .684
Los Angeles 11 8 .579 2
Seattle 12 9 .571 2
Phoenix 10 8 .556
Minnesota 10 10 .500
Dallas 5 14 .263 8

___

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles 78, Atlanta 66

Phoenix 95, Indiana 77

Las Vegas 79, Seattle 62

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut 70, New York 63

Washington 79, Minnesota 71

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled