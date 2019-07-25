SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's federal police have arrested four people for allegedly hacking into the phone of Justice Minister Sérgio Moro.

Judge Vallisney de Souza Oliveira ordered the arrests, saying the group invaded messaging app accounts of Moro, two federal judges and two federal police investigators.

The ruling issued Friday was made public on Wednesday. The suspects live in three different cities of the state of São Paulo.

Moro, who also heads the federal police in Brazil's far-right administration, said on June 5 that his phone had been hacked.

Four days later, The Intercept Brasil and other outlets started publishing reports based on leaked messaging app exchanges between Moro and prosecutors during the minister's time as a federal judge of a major corruption probe.