BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/25 01:49
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 13 6 .684
Washington 11 6 .647 1
Chicago 11 8 .579 2
New York 8 11 .421 5
Indiana 6 15 .286 8
Atlanta 5 15 .250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 6 .684
Los Angeles 11 8 .579 2
Seattle 12 9 .571 2
Phoenix 10 8 .556
Minnesota 10 9 .526 3
Dallas 5 14 .263 8

___

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles 78, Atlanta 66

Phoenix 95, Indiana 77

Las Vegas 79, Seattle 62

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut 70, New York 63

Washington at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled