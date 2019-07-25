NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson and Stacy Greene speak of grief matter-of-factly and calmly. It's something they've come to know intimately since the tragic death of their 2-year-old daughter Greta in 2015.

Greta was sitting outside on a bench with her grandmother in New York's Upper West Side when she was struck by a falling piece of a windowsill. She was rushed to the emergency room where she died.

Jayson Greene says he always wanted to write a book, but he didn't know the first one would be so personal.

What started as journal entries became, "Once More We Saw Stars," a memoir about the aftermath of their daughter's death and the experience of coping with grief.

Jayson and Stacy Greene say they've heard from readers who've lost children and have found a sense of community by telling their story.