MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors are confirming they've issued a warrant for the arrest of the mother of Emilio Lozoya, the former head of the state-owned oil company Pemex.

Lozoya has denied accusations that he used relatives to channel bribe money related to oil projects.

The attorney general's office said Wednesday it could not confirm reports the mother had been detained in Germany, but said an Interpol detention request had been filed.

The office identified the woman only as "Gilda A.," in keeping with rules that prevent prosecutors from providing last names. But that coincides with the reports about Gilda Austin de Lozoya, the official's mother.

The case is related to bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.