MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two Mexican officials and two pilots are dead in a helicopter crash in the western state of Michoacan.

The governor of Michoacan says the dead include the state's top police official and a government health program administrator.

Gov. Silvano Aureoles said Wednesday that "everything indicates that weather conditions caused the aircraft to crash," adding, "There are no survivors."

But he said investigations would be carried out on the cause of the crash in a rural part of the state.

Mexico has been experiencing heavy seasonal rains.

Michoacan has been the scene of fighting between drug cartels and armed vigilantes, but there was no immediate indication of any foul play in the accident.

