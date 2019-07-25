SAO PAULO (AP) — Heavy rains have unleashed landslide and flooding in the northeastern Brazilian state of Pernambuco and authorities say at least nine people have died.

The local fire department also said Wednesday that six people are missing due to downpours in the cities of Recife, Olinda and Abreu e Lima.

Authorities say four of the deaths were due to a landslide.

The flooding has forced some schools to close.

City officials in the state capital of Recife say about 9.5 inches (241 millimeters) of rain have fallen since the start of Saturday.