MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New York Yankees All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez has gone on the injured list for the second time this season, a day after straining his left groin.

Sánchez was hurt when he stepped on first base while grounding out in the eighth inning of the Yankees' 14-12, 10-inning win over Minnesota on Tuesday night. He was replaced by Austin Romine.

Sánchez also was sidelined between April 10 and 24 because of a strained left calf. He had a strained right groin last season that caused him to go on the disabled list from June 25 to July 19 and from July 24 to Sept. 1.

"I felt it after I stepped on the base," Sánchez said through a translator. "It felt kind of like a cramp. It's nothing like what I had last year. The pain is completely different."

He said he planned to have an MRI on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old, an All-Star for the second time, is batting .229 with 24 homers and 58 RBIs. He was hitting .274 through June 21 but is 10 for 85 (.118) since with one homer and six RBIs, though he did hit the ball hard in his last two at-bats Tuesday, only to be robbed twice when shortstop Jorge Polanco made fine defensive plays.

New York also optioned right-hander Jonathan Holder to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and recalled catcher Kyle Higashioka and left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. from the RailRiders.

