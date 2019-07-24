  1. Home
Europe braces for record-breaking heat wave

By  Associated Press
2019/07/24 21:28
A young woman stands under an artificial waterfall in a public pool in Grossroehrsdorf, eastern Germany, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A heatwave hit big

A water canon of the German police waters trees in Wuppertal, western Germany, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Hot temperatures are expected all over Europe

Visitors look at the fountain at Alnwick Gardens in Alnwick, England, Wednesday July 24, 2019, as the country experiences a heatwave. (Owen Humphreys/

Straw bales lie on a field in Frankfurt, Germany, before sunrise on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A woman runs along straw bales between fields in Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BERLIN (AP) — Europeans are jumping into public fountains and the sea to keep cool as parts of Europe could see a record-breaking heat wave.

Paris and other parts of France could see temperatures exceeding 40 C (104 F) on Thursday along with Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

The heat is putting pressure on authorities to help protect the elderly and the sick. Air conditioning is not common at homes, offices, schools or hospitals in European cities.

The weather is also aggravating droughts since it hasn't rained much in many parts of Europe this summer. The combination of heat, wind, and the risk of lightning from thunderstorms also increases the risk of wildfires such as those blazing in Portugal, according to the World Meteorological Organization.