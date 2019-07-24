  1. Home
  2. World

Hong Kong activists ask consulates to issue travel warnings for the territory

Ireland asks citizens to exercise 'high degree of caution'

  104
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/24 17:38
A protest at a Hong Kong subway station Wednesday July 24 against last Sunday's mob attack.

A protest at a Hong Kong subway station Wednesday July 24 against last Sunday's mob attack. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hong Kong’s Civil Human Rights Front (民間人權陣線) has written to foreign consulates asking them to issue travel warnings for the territory, the China Times reported Wednesday (July 24).

The foreign consulates should warn their citizens not to fall victim to violence by police or by thugs and ask the Hong Kong authorities to protect the safety of citizens, the group reportedly wrote in the letter to 61 offices.

The action follows the brutal assault by men in white shirts, some of them armed with rods and sticks, on civilians at the Yuen Long subway station last Sunday (July 21).
The attackers were believed to be criminal gang members supporting China, while some of the 45 injured were returning from protests against the extradition bill. Police were accused of having been slow to intervene to protect the victims.

Many foreigners had chosen to make their home in Hong Kong because of the rule of law and its reputation as a safe place to visit and live, the Civil Human Rights Front said. Each day that passed without the government launching a thorough independent investigation, confrontation would only turn worse, the letter reportedly said.

The group condemned China’s “One Country, Two Systems” and warned that freedom and democracy were under threat from government violence and from criminal organizations.

The Australian consulate replied that it would closely monitor the situation and adapt its travel warnings in the case of new developments, the China Times reported.

Several countries had already advised their citizens to stay away from areas where problems might occur, while Ireland said July 16 that visitors to Hong Kong should exercise “a high degree of caution” due to the continuous likelihood of large demonstrations, the Liberty Times reported.
Hong Kong
Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests
mob violence
Yuen Long attack
Civil Human Rights Front

RELATED ARTICLES

Video shows pro-China lawmaker Junius Ho call activist 'scum,' storm off set
Video shows pro-China lawmaker Junius Ho call activist 'scum,' storm off set
2019/07/23 17:08
Internal police inquiry into assaults against Hong Kong protesters not sufficient: British MP
Internal police inquiry into assaults against Hong Kong protesters not sufficient: British MP
2019/07/23 12:38
Videos show men in white shirts beating Hong Kong protestors
Videos show men in white shirts beating Hong Kong protestors
2019/07/22 11:49
Pocari Sweat top drink for Hong Kong protestors, Chinese netizens call for boycott
Pocari Sweat top drink for Hong Kong protestors, Chinese netizens call for boycott
2019/07/22 11:31
Taiwan President Tsai supports Hong Kong activists in meeting with Colorado leaders
Taiwan President Tsai supports Hong Kong activists in meeting with Colorado leaders
2019/07/20 15:15