TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hong Kong’s Civil Human Rights Front (民間人權陣線) has written to foreign consulates asking them to issue travel warnings for the territory, the China Times reported Wednesday (July 24).

The foreign consulates should warn their citizens not to fall victim to violence by police or by thugs and ask the Hong Kong authorities to protect the safety of citizens, the group reportedly wrote in the letter to 61 offices.

The action follows the brutal assault by men in white shirts, some of them armed with rods and sticks, on civilians at the Yuen Long subway station last Sunday (July 21).

The attackers were believed to be criminal gang members supporting China, while some of the 45 injured were returning from protests against the extradition bill. Police were accused of having been slow to intervene to protect the victims.

Many foreigners had chosen to make their home in Hong Kong because of the rule of law and its reputation as a safe place to visit and live, the Civil Human Rights Front said. Each day that passed without the government launching a thorough independent investigation, confrontation would only turn worse, the letter reportedly said.

The group condemned China’s “One Country, Two Systems” and warned that freedom and democracy were under threat from government violence and from criminal organizations.

The Australian consulate replied that it would closely monitor the situation and adapt its travel warnings in the case of new developments, the China Times reported.

Several countries had already advised their citizens to stay away from areas where problems might occur, while Ireland said July 16 that visitors to Hong Kong should exercise “a high degree of caution” due to the continuous likelihood of large demonstrations, the Liberty Times reported.

