TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) has enlisted the help of 18 local companies to create Taiwan’s own 5G ecosystem.

ITRI is set to unveil the first of its non-standalone cell sites at ICT Tech Day next Wednesday (July 31). The cell site is part of a larger project involving 18 companies, and the construction of a 5G ecosystem in Taiwan.

With support from the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ (MOEA) Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT), ITRI has begun building small cell sites that will become part of a larger 5G ecosystem. With commercial operation tests set to be completed at the end of the year, Taiwan will be on a par with leading international 5G innovators, reports China Times.

ITRI’s General Director of Information and Communications Research Laboratories Chiueh Tzi-Cker (闕志克) believes this is an opportunity for Taiwan businesses to enter the 5G market, as tech trends have opened up and standardized cell site software. Chiueh says the industry has been transformed by Radio Access Network (RAN) virtualization and cloud computing.

In the recent past the cell site industry has been closed off to newcomers, dominated by giants like Nokia, Ericsson and Cisco. The new tech trends and innovations have opened the industry up, giving ITRI’s alliance a chance at breaking the oligopoly, Chiueh believes.

He said Taiwan is home to a variety of industries that produce outstanding computer hardware. Combined with ITRI’s software expertise, this means Taiwan is capable of producing highly competitive 5G cell sites.

ITRI has enlisted 18 companies, including prominent producers of antennas, radio frequency components, mobile phone chips and network communication equipment, creating a domestic 5G cell site supply chain.

Taiwan’s abundance of OEM high-tech product suppliers could be the key to becoming a world leader in 5G technology.