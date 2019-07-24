TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Culinary Exhibition 2019 organized by the Taiwan Visitors Association (TVA) will be held at Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1 from July 26-29.

Secretary General of TVA Wu Chao-yen (吳朝彥) said the theme of the exhibition this year is multiculturalism, with plenty of intelligent and fun activities for visitors. Another focus of the event will be the international marketing of Taiwan cuisine.

Six government agencies will take part in the exhibition this year. The Tourism Bureau will host a themed booth with souvenirs from around the country, plus 12 popular shaved-ice flavors, including Tainan’s mango shaved-ice, Taichung’s pearl milk tea ice, and Penghu’s cactus shaved-ice.

The Ministry of Culture is cooperating with five major museums to showcase the art and innovation of kitchenware. The Ministry of Finance will host a liquor-themed booth, with activities such as wine tasting, cooking classes, and mixology performances.

The Hakka Affairs Council will hold a Hakka-themed exhibition to promote traditional Hakka delicacies. The Council of Agriculture and Department of Commerce will also have booths.

Other highlights will include internationally renowned chefs showing off their masterpieces, such as Chuang Shu-mei’s (莊淑媚) fondants, Kao Shih-ta’s (高世達) fruit carvings, and Fei Chih-wei’s (裴志偉) bread art. Le Ruban Pâtisserie owner Li Yi-shi (李依錫) and Keya Jam owner Ke Ya (柯亞) will also host lectures.