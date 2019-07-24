  1. Home
  2. World

Boris Johnson to form 'cabinet for modern Britain' as PM

By  Associated Press
2019/07/24 15:47
Newly elected leader of the Conservative party Boris Johnson arrives at Conservative party HQ in London, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Brexit-hard-liner Bor

Newly elected leader of the Conservative party Boris Johnson arrives at Conservative party HQ in London, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Brexit-hard-liner Bor

An anti-Brexit protestor shouts outside the venue where the announcement of the new leader of the Conservative Party will be made in London, Tuesday,

An anti-Brexit protestor shouts outside the venue where the announcement of the new leader of the Conservative Party will be made in London, Tuesday,

Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks after being announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party in London, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Brexit champi

Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks after being announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party in London, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Brexit champi

Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks after being announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party in London, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Brexit champi

Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks after being announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party in London, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Brexit champi

Boris Johnson walks to the stage, as rival Jeremy Hunt looks on after the announcement of the result in the ballot for the new Conservative party lead

Boris Johnson walks to the stage, as rival Jeremy Hunt looks on after the announcement of the result in the ballot for the new Conservative party lead

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson is set to form a "cabinet for modern Britain" as he prepares to become prime minister following his victory in an election to lead the governing Conservatives.

The incoming leader has just over three months to make good on his promise to lead the U.K. out of the European Union by Oct. 31.

Johnson easily defeated Conservative rival Jeremy Hunt, winning two-thirds of the votes of about 160,000 party members across the U.K. He becomes prime minister once Queen Elizabeth II formally asks him to form a government.

He will replace Theresa May, who announced her resignation last month after Parliament repeatedly rejected the withdrawal agreement she struck with the 28-nation bloc.

___

For more on AP's Brexit coverage, https://www.apnews.com/Brexit